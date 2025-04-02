Motorola’s Edge 60 Fusion Arrives – Is It the Best Mid-Range Pick?

Motorola has expanded its Edge series with the introduction of the Edge 60 Fusion | Image: Motorola

Motorola has expanded its Edge series with the introduction of the Edge 60 Fusion, a mid-range smartphone that combines stylish design with notable features. The device has been launched in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, aiming to offer premium attributes at a competitive price point.

Motorola: Design and Display

The Edge 60 Fusion stands out with its unique faux-canvas finish, providing a tactile and visually appealing experience. This canvas-effect is exclusive to the "amazonite" (teal) variant, while the blue and pink models feature a faux-leather finish.

The handset boasts a slim profile, measuring less than 8mm in thickness, and features a 6.67-inch OLED display. The screen offers vibrant visuals, enhancing the overall user experience.

Motorola: Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, either the 7300 or 7400 model, depending on the region. This is complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media.

The device houses a substantial battery, with capacities varying between 5,200mAh and 5,500mAh in different markets, supporting extended usage without frequent recharging.

Motorola: Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Edge 60 Fusion's camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. This combination allows users to capture detailed and expansive shots, catering to various photographic needs.

Durability and Additional Features

The smartphone is designed to withstand challenging conditions, boasting IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. This ensures protection against dust ingress and the ability to endure high-pressure water sprays. Additionally, the Edge 60 Fusion is expected to feature AI-backed functionalities, enhancing user interactions and overall device performance.

Market Availability and Pricing

In the UK, the Edge 60 Fusion is priced at £299.99 (approximately $390). Reports suggest that the device will be available in India starting April 2, with sales commencing on April 9. The Indian variant is anticipated to be priced under ₹25,000, making it an attractive option in the mid-range segment.