Move Over Google Chrome! OpenAI Could Soon Launch ChatGPT-Powered Browser

Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, could soon face competition from the same company that disrupted the AI industry before Gemini could. OpenAI is reportedly building its web browser with a launch expected in the coming weeks. At the heart of this browser will be OpenAI’s popular chatbot, ChatGPT, which, according to Reuters, will “fundamentally change how consumers browse the web.”

In a report, Reuters highlighted that OpenAI will offer a dedicated AI-powered chat interface to let users interact side by side websites they have opened. The chat window will be a one-stop solution for all sorts of queries, minimising the need to open different websites or platforms. If this sounds similar to you, OpenAI is using a page from Microsoft’s playbook. The software giant has deeply integrated its AI chatbot Copilot into the Microsoft Edge browser, letting users ask or draft anything without needing to separately open the Copilot app or website.

So, how is OpenAI’s imminent browser any different? Citing three sources privy to the development, Reuters said OpenAI’s web browser will feature its AI agent, Operator. Agentic AI is deemed the future of generative artificial intelligence, and Operator could be the Sam Altman-led company’s answer to how to implement the technology most simply. Operator will allow the browser to carry out tasks like booking tickets, making reservations, and filling out forms itself without needing human intervention. However, challenges like the Operator's ability to work offline and support for plugins could decide whether it can become a utilitarian feature for browsers.