MS Dhoni Invests in AI Storytelling Startup Kuku, Becomes Brand Ambassador

Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni has taken a big step into the tech and entertainment space by investing in Kuku, an AI‑driven storytelling platform, while also joining as the brand ambassador for its flagship short‑form drama app, Kuku TV.

Kuku, founded in 2018 by IIT alumni Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar Meena, and Vikas Goyal, has quickly grown into one of India’s leading mobile‑first entertainment platforms. The company operates multiple apps including Kuku TV for microdramas, Kuku FM for audio storytelling, and Guru for edutainment, and has recently expanded into theatrical releases. With over 350 million installs and a library of more than 20,000 titles across seven languages, Kuku has become a major player in India’s digital storytelling ecosystem.

Dhoni’s involvement goes beyond investment, he will front campaigns for Kuku TV, bringing his nationwide appeal to the platform. The company has already launched the campaign #DhoniWatchesKukuTV, built around the playful line “aap Mahi ko dekhte ho, aur Mahi Kuku TV ko.” The campaign highlights Kuku’s unique offering of high‑quality stories delivered in just two minutes, resonating with India’s fast‑paced mobile audience.

The founders say Dhoni’s reputation for bold decision‑making aligns with Kuku’s own unconventional approach to entertainment. Investors like Panthera Peak Capital have also praised the company’s vision and execution, noting similarities with Dhoni’s clarity and leadership style.

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With AI at its core, Kuku is positioning itself as a “from Bharat, for Bharat, and for the world” storytelling platform, aiming to scale globally.