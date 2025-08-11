M&S Restores Click and Collect Service After Months of Shutdown from Ransomware Attack

Popular brand Marks & Spencer has resumed its click and collect service for clothing, home, and beauty products. This ends a suspension that lasted nearly four months following a major cyberattack.

The retailer paused all clothing and home deliveries, as well as store collections, on April 25. This was just three days after announcing it was handling a “cyber incident.” Hackers stole some customer information, which led M&S to shut down parts of its online systems to protect shoppers.

“To proactively manage the incident, we immediately took steps to protect our systems and engaged leading cybersecurity experts. We also reported the incident to relevant government authorities and law enforcement, who we continue to work closely with. Unfortunately, the nature of the incident means that some personal customer data has been taken, but there is no evidence that it has been shared. The personal data could include contact details, date of birth and online order history. However, importantly, the data does not include useable card or payment details, and it also does not include any account passwords,” the company wrote in a blog post titled “cyber update.”

Step-by-step recovery

Online home deliveries resumed on June 10 for a limited range of products, but click and collect, a key part of M&S’s multichannel shopping approach, remained unavailable until now.

The company has reopened the service across the UK, with orders for Northern Ireland expected in the coming weeks. Delivery times are temporarily longer to manage demand.

Inside the April cyberattack

M&S in April confirmed that it had been a target of a ransomware attack linked to the hacker group DragonForce. The criminals accessed some personal customer data, including names, contact details, dates of birth, and online order history. The company stated that no payment card information or account passwords were compromised.

In the weeks following the attack, M&S took multiple systems offline. This also affected stock levels in some stores. Competitors like Next and Sainsbury’s saw increased sales during M&S’s downtime.