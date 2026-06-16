Musk’s Another Legal Setback: Judge Dismisses xAI’s Trade Secret Lawsuit Against OpenAI

A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI against rival OpenAI, marking yet another courtroom setback for the billionaire entrepreneur.

The case centered on allegations that OpenAI had stolen trade secrets related to xAI’s Grok chatbot, but U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled that Musk’s company failed to provide sufficient evidence. Specifically, the judge said xAI could not prove that OpenAI encouraged former xAI senior engineer Xuechen Li to reveal confidential information, nor that OpenAI’s staff had any knowledge of such disclosures.

Judge Lin dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning xAI cannot refile the same claims. In her ruling, she noted that continuing the lawsuit would be “futile.” This marks the second time she has thrown out the complaint, having previously dismissed an earlier version in February. The original lawsuit, filed in September, had accused OpenAI of broader misappropriation of confidential data, including source code, when former xAI employees joined OpenAI.

This latest decision represents Musk’s second legal defeat against OpenAI in less than a month. On May 18, a federal jury rejected his massive $150 billion lawsuit that accused OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman of betraying the company’s nonprofit origins to enrich themselves.

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OpenAI welcomed Monday’s ruling, repeating its stance that the lawsuit was baseless. In a statement, the company said: “This baseless lawsuit was never anything more than yet another front in Mr. Musk’s ongoing campaign of harassment.” The same language was used after the February dismissal.

At the heart of the amended complaint was a presentation Li gave while being recruited by OpenAI. Musk’s company argued that OpenAI sought secrets about the upcoming Grok 4 release, claiming that OpenAI feared its own ChatGPT update could not match Grok’s reasoning capabilities. xAI also alleged that OpenAI was behind in reinforcement learning and post‑training techniques that Li understood.

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Judge Lin, however, rejected this argument, stating that it is routine for employers to ask candidates about their past work experience. She warned that ruling otherwise could expose companies to liability every time they inquired about a candidate’s background.

OpenAI has consistently maintained that Li never worked for the company and that it never obtained xAI’s trade secrets. In court filings, its lawyers argued: “OpenAI does not need or want anyone’s trade secrets, especially not from xAI, which is failing in the marketplace and hemorrhaging talent.”

Li himself is facing a separate lawsuit from xAI but has denied any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, neither Musk’s company nor its legal team has responded to requests for comment following the latest dismissal.