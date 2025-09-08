Nepal Protests: Oli Government Bans 26 Social Media Apps Including Facebook, WhatsApp and X; Check Full List Here

The Nepal government has banned 26 social media platforms, some of the largest apps in the world such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), in a drastic action. The move came after the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology convened a high-level meeting with the Nepal Telecommunication Authority, telecommunication service providers, and internet service providers.

As per officials, the blanket ban is aimed at apps that were running in the nation without registering themselves with the government. Nepal is now strictly implementing rules to control digital platforms, says its IT Minister.

Full List of Social Media Platforms Banned in Nepal

The following 26 platforms have been banned throughout Nepal:

• Facebook

• Messenger

• Instagram

• YouTube

• WhatsApp

• X (formerly Twitter)

• LinkedIn

• Snapchat

• Reddit

• Discord

• Pinterest

• Signal

• Threads

• WeChat

• Quora

• Tumblr

• Clubhouse

• Mastodon

• Rumble

• VK

• Line

• IMO

• Zalo

• Soul

• Hamro Patro

Which Apps Are Still Permitted?

Not all applications are restricted. A few platforms such as Viber, TikTok, Wetalk, and Nimbuzz are still accessible because they have officially registered with the government. Other applications like Telegram and Global Diary are still doing the paper work involved with the registration.

Nationwide Protests Led by Gen Z

The blanket ban has enraged youths in Nepal, especially Gen Z, who use social media as a platform for communication, information, and entertainment. Online campaigns quickly translated to offline action as hundreds of youths mobilised in the Baneshwor area of Kathmandu on September 8 to stage protests against the ban.