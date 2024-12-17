Netflix Now Lets Android Users Share Clips From TV Shows, Movies

Netflix has expanded the availability of the feature that allows users to share clips from their favourite TV shows and movies with friends and on social media to Android. The feature was first introduced on iOS back in October, but Android users have missed out on having the ability to share favourite snippets from a movie or web show.

In the latest announcement on the official Netflix Tudum website, the streaming giant said the feature is now rolling out as part of an update. After installing the update, users can use the new ‘Moment’ button available next to ‘Speed’, ‘Episodes’, and ‘Audio & Subtitles’ options to choose and save their favourite clips while streaming TV shows and movies. These clips can be shared through messaging apps and can also go on social media so that everyone knows the scenes a user has loved in a show or movie.

The latest development is part of Netflix’s efforts to increase the platform’s appeal as it faces stiff competition from several companies vying for the top spot in the streaming market. Netflix was the first company to crack down on password sharing in an attempt to boost its subscriber base and, ultimately, revenue to stay afloat in a market that began to see deep-pocketed studios-owned streaming platforms. Netflix has also experimented with its subscription tiers, giving users in select locations the most affordable plan that provides access to popular titles at the cost of an ad-free experience.