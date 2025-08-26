New Apple Store Opening in Pune’s KOPA Mall on September 4

The launch of the Apple iPhone 17 series is just a few weeks away, and the company is introducing more ways to expand its availability in India. After Delhi and Mumbai, the iPhone maker has announced its Store expansion in two more cities- Bangalore and Pune.

The Bangalore Apple Hebbal Store will go functional from September 2, while the Apple Koregaon Park in Pune will start from September 4. Apple will have a total of six stores by the end of this year. Apple opened its first store in India in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex in April 2023, followed by the Delhi Saket Store.

The Pune Koregaon Park will open in the KOPA mall of the city. The barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was revealed today. The colourful artwork adorned with rich, vibrant feathers is inspired by India’s national bird Peacock. Apple says that the artwork celebrates Apple’s third and fourth stores in India.

Like the Mumbai and Delhi Apple Stores, the Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park will also give customers the options to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features and receive expert support from team members like Specialists, Creatives, and dedicated Business teams. Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at these new store locations.

These Apple Stores in India will offer customers access to similar services and experiences as those seen in International Apple Stores. These stores will also have options such as in-store pickup and interaction with Apple’s “Genius.”