New Quick Charge 5+ from Qualcomm Delivers 5-Minute Charging to 50% with Enhanced Safety and Heat Control

Apple's new line of phones, watches and AirPods may have made the news this week, but Qualcomm had its own big moment. The business showed out Quick Charge 5+, its fastest and most advanced charging technology yet.

Qualcomm calls the new charging solution the next evolution in fast charging, which is built with the same reliable, high-speed performance as Quick Charge. The new charging solution ensures cooler and consistent charging, along with more efficient power delivery for computing devices.

Quick Charge 5+ doesn't simply speed things up; it also learns about the item it's charging and gives it the proper amount of power without putting too much stress on the battery. One of the major concerns about fast charging is the heating of the device. Qualcomm informs that Quick Charge 5+ fixes that by using lower voltage at higher currents - up to 20V at 7A - so devices stay cooler even when they are getting more than 100 watts of juice. This not only implies speedier top-ups, but it also helps keep the battery healthy over time. Using its dual charge technology, Qualcomm's Quick Charge can deliver charging speeds of over 100W, allowing a device to go from 0% to 50% in just five minutes.

Qualcomm says that with its new Quick Charge 5+ technology, you can push your device harder without worrying about it overheating. The system is designed to intelligently adjust the voltage and current to your device's specific needs.

Quick Charge 5+ works with the USB charging standards of today, but it also looks ahead to what people may need in the future. It still works with older Quick Charge devices, so people don't have to toss away their old accessories. At the same time, it works with the future generation of phones, laptops, and other electronics that need greater power.