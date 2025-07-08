New Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Steals Spotlight Before Fold 7 Launch

Samsung’s next flagship event, where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will debut, is set for July 9. However, a fresh leak for the company’s next flagship, Galaxy S26 Ultra, has stolen the spotlight from the next foldable. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to arrive early next year, is rumoured to feature notable camera, design, and battery upgrades to stand apart from the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe, who has a good track record of leaks on smartphones, has shared key specifications for the S26 Ultra on Weibo. According to his post, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will retain the 200MP main camera and the 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom from the previous model, but switch to a 12MP 3x telephoto snapper instead of the 10MP unit. This marks a significant upgrade to Ultra’s camera system, which has employed the same telephoto sensor for five generations. However, the real-world improvements of this sensor will decide the meaningfulness of this upgrade.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly use the same 5000mAh battery, but fast charging may see improvements. The tipster did not say what these upgrades are, but he added that the Ultra will feature a 90 per cent thinner body, measuring less than 8mm. For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra measures 8.2mm, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be 8.76mm thick. A leaner body for the Ultra could help Samsung capitalise on the trend of slimmed-down phones and bring it to the mainstream.

The latest leak adds to the previous information on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which suggested battery-related optimisations for a thinner profile without compromising power. Samsung is expected to use a new technology, but whether it is switching to a silicon-carbon battery from the lithium-ion unit is unclear. Silicon-carbon batteries unlock the next era for batteries, where longer runtimes are possible without a significant increase in the battery size.