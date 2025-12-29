New Telecom Security Measures To Accelerate Indigenous Manufacturing, Cut Compliance Burden: Jyotiraditya Scindia

In a significant push towards strengthening India's telecom security ecosystem while easing regulatory burdens on industry, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), has rolled out a set of transformative reforms aimed at bolstering indigenous manufacturing and testing capabilities, said Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday.

"These transformative reforms will strengthen telecom security, reduce compliance burdens, enable sustainable industry growth and reinforce PM @narendramodi ji's vision of Make in India, Make for the World," he said. "Key reforms include: 1. Extension of the Pro Tem Security Certification Scheme for OEMs for 2 years 2. Reduced fees for Telecom Security Testing Laboratories (TSTLs)," the Minister added.

Minister Scindia said these reforms are aligned with the principle of DSS- 'Design in India, Solve in India, Scale for the world'.

"These and deliver a crucial boost to ease of doing business for telecom equipment manufacturers with the 90 per cent reduction in compliance burden for women-led and MSME testing laboratories, while other testing labs will benefit from a 50 per cent reduction. Central and State Government testing agencies, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other government institutions have been granted a complete waiver of testing fees," the Minister said.

Advertisement

The Minister highlighted that the policy empowers manufacturers and accelerates innovation.

"By simplifying security verification while maintaining robust safeguards, the policy empowers manufacturers, accelerates innovation and expands broadband penetration nationwide," he said. "These reforms also enable the development of Swadeshi telecom security testing infrastructure and reinforces Bharat as a trusted telecom manufacturing and testing hub. Together, these transformative steps advance our shared vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with security, scale & speed," he added in his post.