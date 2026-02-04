Next-Generation Xbox Console Expected in 2027, Hints AMD

Microsoft may launch the next-generation Xbox console in 2027. This vital piece of information, likely to enthuse console gamers worldwide, comes straight from the chipmaking behemoth, AMD, which is working on the next Xbox, in partnership with Microsoft.

“Development of Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox, featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC, is progressing well to support a launch in 2027,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su during the company’s earnings call.

While Su’s clarification still does not put a finger on an exact date, it aligns with Microsoft’s last year’s announcement that it is a next-generation Xbox console is expected soon. It also hints that AMD is ready to offer chip-related support on the upcoming console should Microsoft decide to launch it next year. However, the company hinted at an early 2028 release in one of the documents that were leaked during Microsoft’s trial in a legal case with the US Federal Trade Commission.

The next-generation Xbox is currently in development, with AMD working with Microsoft as part of a “strategic multi-year partnership” where it will co-engineer chips “across a portfolio of devices—including our next-generation Xbox consoles in your living room and in your hands.” The other project part of the collaboration is the establishment of next-generation Xbox Cloud Gaming servers.

The exact hardware specifications of the upcoming console are unclear. However, Microsoft had previously said that the next-generation Xbox will not just be a console. Think of it like a hybrid machine that combines console and PC gaming experiences. How Microsoft and AMD will offer this is again unclear, but the biggest beneficiary of this new technology will be Microsoft’s Xbox Ally handheld gaming devices based on Windows.

