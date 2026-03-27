No More Anonymous Accounts on Instagram, X & Others? Parliament’s Big Safety Plan For Social Media

New Delhi: India may be headed toward stricter rules for social media use, with a Parliamentary panel proposing mandatory identity verification for users across digital platforms. The recommendation, aimed at curbing rising cybercrime, is currently under government consideration and could significantly reshape how people access and use online platforms.

Push for Mandatory Identity Checks

The panel has suggested that Know Your Customer (KYC) verification be made mandatory for users on websites like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and WhatsApp. This would compel people to provide government-issued identification, such as a PAN or Aadhaar, both during the registration process and potentially for already-existing accounts.

The action is a component of a larger initiative to combat internet crimes, especially those that target susceptible consumers.

Focus on Children’s Online Safety

The committee has also emphasized the dangers that children face when using social media. To guarantee that underage users are detected early, it has recommended more stringent age verification procedures. Platforms may need to implement tighter security measures against dangers like deepfakes and dangerous digital tools, as well as restricted or supervised access for younger users.

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Repeat Verification and Compliance Rules

The proposal goes beyond a one-time identity check. It suggests periodically re-verifying user accounts, particularly those that have been reported for abusive or questionable activity.

Social media firms may also have to adhere to stricter regulations. Penalties or even the loss of current legal protections may result from failing to comply with KYC standards or take action against illegal content.

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What It Could Mean for Users

If implemented, the changes could alter everyday social media consumption in India. Because users will have to connect their profiles to verified identities, maintaining anonymous or fraudulent accounts could become more difficult.

Stricter constraints, such as feature limitations and parental supervision, might apply to younger users. Strong cybersecurity mechanisms would be necessary since platforms would have to manage and keep more sensitive customer data. When necessary, verified information could also need to be given to law enforcement.

Aimed at Tackling Fake Accounts and Crime

The proposals made by the panel are based on enhancing online accountability. In instances of abuse, fraud, or impersonation, linking profiles to verified identities may make it easier for authorities to identify offenders.

It may also reduce the number of fake and bot-driven accounts, often used for circulating misinformation or scams. Faster access to verified user data could help speed up investigations, while the prospect of being identified may act as a deterrent against unlawful activity.