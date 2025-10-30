No More ‘Papa Truecaller’? India Plans Verified Caller ID Rollout by 2026

If you have ever picked up a call thinking that it’s Airtel customer care and ended up talking to someone passing you a free credit card or selling you a free ticket to your dream destination, your phone may soon get some relief. The Indian government is planning a rollout of a verified caller ID system across the country by March 2026, so you will actually know who’s calling.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has begun pilot testing for Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) - a feature that will display the real name of the person or business calling you, verified using their KYC documents. Think of it as a government-backed version of Truecaller, but far more accurate and much harder for scammers to trick.

How It Works

Under the CNAP system, whenever someone calls you, your phone will show the caller’s verified name as registered with their mobile operator. Vodafone Idea has already started testing the feature in Haryana, while Jio is reportedly gearing up to begin its own pilot soon. The DoT wants all major telecom operators to complete testing quickly, aiming for a nationwide rollout by March 31, 2026.

TRAI, in its response to DoT on the proposal to display the caller’s name on phone screens, describes CNAP as a supplementary feature that would display the caller's registered name on the receiver's phone screen during an incoming call.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) supports making CNAP a default feature, meaning you won’t have to download or activate anything. You’ll automatically see who’s calling unless you choose to opt out.

Why It Matters

For years, Truecaller and similar apps have helped users identify callers. But those apps rely on user-generated data, which isn’t always accurate, and that’s how you end up with numbers saved as “Loan Wala,” “Pizza Boy,” or “Papa.” CNAP, however, uses verified KYC information directly from your SIM registration, leaving little room for fake names or pranksters.

