No Steam Accounts Breached, Confirms Valve After 89 Million User Data Leak Scare

Valve, the company behind Steam, has confirmed that there has been no data breach. A major scare hit the gaming world this week when a hacker claimed to have stolen the personal data of over 89 million Steam users. But Valve has confirmed that there was no breach of Steam’s systems. The company explained that the leaked information consisted of old SMS messages containing one-time login codes that were only valid for 15 minutes. These messages were not connected to any Steam accounts, passwords, or personal details.

Valve also noted that the data likely came from the SMS delivery process, which involves multiple providers and is unencrypted, making it more vulnerable during transmission. In its blog post, the company reassured users that there is no need to change passwords or phone numbers as a result of this incident. They emphasised that Steam account security remains intact, and users will always receive email or Steam notifications if any changes are made using a one-time code.

What Exactly Happened?

A dark web monitoring group, Underdark.ai, posted on LinkedIn that a hacker named Machine1337 was trying to sell a huge batch of Steam user data on a dark web forum for $5,000. The hacker shared a Telegram number for buyers along with a link to sample data. The hacker claimed access to Steam’s internal vendor data, causing a lot of fear online. Steam users rushed to change passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) after gaming forums and websites warned about possible phishing attacks and account theft.

Should You Still Do Anything?

Even though there is no data breach, Valve cautions users to treat any unexpected security messages as suspicious and to regularly check their account settings for extra safety. We advise you to turn on your two-factor authentication (2FA) as it adds an added layer of security to your data. It is a good idea to change your Steam password, especially if you use it elsewhere. Watch out for phishing emails or fake game promotions and lastly, keep an eye on your email and Steam account for strange activity.