Noise Launches Diva Araya Smartwatch With Jewellery-Inspired Design at ₹4,999

Noise has launched the Diva Araya smartwatch in India, pushing further into the fashion-tech category with a design that looks less like a gadget and more like something you’d expect in a jewellery store.

The watch starts at ₹4,999 and is positioned as a premium, design-first wearable aimed specifically at women, blending aesthetics with health and safety features.

A Smartwatch That Wants to Be Jewellery First

Most smartwatches still look like smartwatches. The Diva Araya is trying to change that. It uses a ceramic strap with a glossy finish and adds 60 precision-set stones, giving it a more ornamental, jewellery-like appearance.

Ceramic as a material also brings practical benefits like scratch resistance and durability, but the real focus here is visual appeal.

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Display and Core Features Stay Familiar

It comes with an AMOLED display with brightness up to 850 nits, ensuring visibility outdoors and in bright conditions.

Typical smartwatch functions are all present, including Bluetooth calling, multiple watch faces, and standard health tracking capabilities. Devices in this category usually include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and SpO2 tracking as baseline features.

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Health and Safety Features Focus on Women

Noise is also adding features that are more tailored to women’s health and safety. The watch includes cycle tracking with phase-based insights and overnight skin temperature monitoring, aimed at offering a deeper understanding of health patterns.

There is also an SOS feature with live location sharing, which adds a layer of safety, particularly for users travelling alone or commuting late.

Designed for Everyday Use, Not Just Fitness

The Diva Araya is built around daily usability. The idea is that the watch transitions between work, social settings, and casual use without feeling out of place.