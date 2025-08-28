Nothing Appoints Himanshu Tandon as VP of CMF to Lead Global Expansion from India

Nothing has appointed Himanshu Tandon as Vice President of Business for its sub-brand CMF. In this role, Tandon will lead the brand and oversee its global strategy, growth, and go-to-market execution. The appointment comes at a time when Nothing is focusing on India as a key hub for its international expansion.

Recently, Nothing relocated CMF’s global marketing operations to Gurugram, India, underscoring the country’s strategic importance to the brand’s global ambitions. Tandon, who previously played a key role in scaling Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO, is expected to drive CMF’s growth in the Indian market.

“We created CMF to address a gap in the mass-market consumer tech segment, which had become predictable, uninspiring, and overly focused on specs at the expense of the user experience. CMF brings innovation and thoughtful design while delivering an uncompromised experience in a segment where shortcuts have been too common. The market response has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the brand’s potential. Himanshu’s proven success in the industry makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward. His strategic insight and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in shaping CMF’s next phase of growth,” said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.

“Nothing has been one of the most exciting and disruptive forces in the tech industry over the last decade, standing out for its design innovation and willingness to challenge the status quo. What excites me most about CMF is how it has evolved into a brand that genuinely speaks the language of today’s youth. In this role, my goal is to help CMF become a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers worldwide. It’s an incredible opportunity to join a team that thrives on breaking boundaries, and I’m thrilled to begin this next chapter with CMF,” said Tandon.