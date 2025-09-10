Nothing Ear 3 TWS Earbuds to Launch on September 18: India Price, Design Change and More to Expect

Nothing is set to launch its latest true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, in India on September 18, 2025. Known for its transparent design and balanced audio, the company is expected to continue the same design philosophy while improving sound, battery, and features.

Nothing Ear 3 India Price (Expected)

According to early reports, the Nothing Ear 3 price in India is likely to be around Rs 9,999. To recall, Nothing Ear 2 was launched at the same price in 2023. The pricing keeps the Nothing earbuds in the premium mid-range category, directly competing with the likes of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Apple AirPods (2nd Gen).

Ear 3: Key Features Expected

While Nothing has not officially revealed all specifications yet, a teaser image shared by the company suggests the company will stick to its traditional design book this time. The teaser image shared by the company shows a semi-transparent charging case. The new earbuds is likely to come in a black shade along with other range of colours. Nothing Ear 2 could also sport a transparent stem design continuing Nothing’s signature look and come with an upgraded ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) for better isolation in noisy environments.

The company is also expected to feature improved battery life lasting upto 8 hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the case. It is also said to come with a faster charging via USB-C and possible wireless charging support

Availability in India