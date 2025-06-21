Nothing Headphone 1 Leaked and This Is What the Design Speaks to Us

A new leaked photo shows the new Nothing Headphone 1 out in the open, hanging on display and ready for attention, gives us our first true look at Nothing's first ever over-ear headphones. The Nothing Headphone 1 are set to come out on July 1, the same day as the new Phone 3.

The Nothing Fan Blog page on Instagram reveals a series of images giving us the first clear look of the headphones. The photo exhibits two colour choices- black and white. Both of them have Nothing's signature clear look. The design is bold and unusual, just like the company's phones and earphones. The earcups let you view sections of the inside, which makes them look like something from the future, almost like science fiction.

A Headphone That Shows What's Inside

Nothing Headphones 1 aren't the ordinary, sleek and simple ones. Their design is huge, boxy, and loud without apology. The earcups are designed like rounded rectangles, and the glass covers show off screws, sensors, and other electronics inside.

There is a visible volume knob, tactile buttons, a USB-C port, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is not very common these days. That means you can connect them both wirelessly and with a conventional cord.

There might be a sensor or part of Nothing's characteristic lighting system inside the small red square, but we'll have to wait for the full launch to find out for sure. The style is clear, but the sound is still a mystery. So far, the main thing to talk about is how they look. But one of the most important things about headphones is how they sound and how they feel when you wear them for a long time. The headband and ear cushioning look substantial and comfortable in the picture, but we'll have to wait for real evaluations to see how they work in real life. The design also has a small KEF logo, suggesting that this could be the first product built by Nothing in partnership with KEF- a famous British audio brand.

Headphone 1 Coming Soon