Nothing Introduces Essential Voice to Clean Up Your Voice Notes Using AI

Nothing is adding yet another AI layer to how you interact with your phone, and this time it is targeting something people use every day but rarely think about. Voice typing.

The company has introduced “Essential Voice,” a new feature built into its Essential Space ecosystem that converts spoken input into structured, readable text in real time.

On paper, it sounds like voice typing. In practice, Nothing is trying to fix everything that makes voice typing annoying.

It Doesn’t Just Transcribe, It Edits You

Traditional voice typing does one thing. It converts speech into text, often including every “uh,” “um,” and half-formed sentence you didn’t mean to say. Essential Voice goes a step further. It cleans up what you say.

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The system removes filler words, improves sentence structure, and can even format your input into cleaner outputs like lists or notes. So instead of dumping raw speech into a text box, it tries to turn it into something you would not be embarrassed to send.

Built for Messages, Emails, and Notes

Nothing is positioning Essential Voice as a productivity tool, not just a convenience feature. It is designed to work across different contexts, whether you are typing a message, drafting an email, or quickly noting something down. The system is expected to adapt based on where you are writing, which is where the “context awareness” pitch comes in.

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Supports Multiple Languages and Real-Time Translation

The feature supports over 100 languages with automatic detection, which means you can switch languages mid-sentence without manually changing settings. It also includes real-time translation, which is ambitious, even if accuracy will probably vary depending on how clearly you speak and how forgiving the AI feels that day.

There are also custom voice shortcuts, allowing users to trigger frequently used phrases or commands without repeating them manually.

How It Works

The feature can be accessed through the keyboard or a dedicated hardware key on supported Nothing devices. Once activated, you speak naturally, and the system processes your input in real time, converting it into refined text.

Nothing says the audio is encrypted during processing and not stored afterward, which is the standard reassurance companies now give when AI starts listening to you.

Availability

Essential Voice is rolling out to newer Nothing devices, including the Phone (3) and Phone (4a) Pro, with support for the Phone (4a) expected to follow soon. That means, as usual, not everyone gets it immediately.