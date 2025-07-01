Nothing Launches Headphone 1 At Rs 19,999, Availability From July 15

New Delhi: Nothing has officially entered the high-end headphone space. The company today unveiled the Headphone (1) - its first-ever over-ear headphones - priced at Rs 21,999 in India, with a limited-time launch offer of Rs 19,999 starting July 15.

This marks Nothing’s first serious push into the premium audio segment, stepping well beyond the budget and mid-range earbuds it’s known for. The Headphone (1) is built in collaboration with British audio brand KEF.

Nothing has primarily targeted younger people who care about design and want things that are easy to afford.

With Headphone (1), it's evident that they're testing the waters with audiophiles and picky listeners who are ready to pay for quality.

Headphone (1) puts Nothing in the same race as Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser in terms of both style and sound technology.

Under the hood, you’ll find custom 40mm dynamic drivers tuned by KEF, with support for Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, Spatial Audio, and even USB-C lossless playback.

There’s real-time head tracking, multi-mode ANC, and a Transparency Mode that lets in ambient sound.

The headphones also boast a 4-mic AI-powered noise cancellation system for calls, reportedly trained on over 28 million noise environments.

Nothing Headphone comes with physical buttons. Volume and playback are handled by a roller and paddle system, while the multifunction “Button” connects with the Nothing X app to trigger features like Channel Hop- a shortcut to instantly switch between audio apps or launch voice notes through something called Essential Space.

Battery and Connection

With ANC on, Headphone (1) can play for up to 35 hours. A 5-minute charge provides you about 2.4 hours of listening time, claims company. It works with two devices at once, has Bluetooth 5.3, Fast Pair, and even a 3.5mm jack for the purists.

Launch offer Availability