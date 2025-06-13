Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Nothing Phone 3 is all but official. CEO Carl Pei has teased that the phone will offer a flagship experience, with its camera prowess enhanced to match that of phones like the Google Pixel 9a. While these upgrades are expected for a successive mid-range phone, what could set the Phone 3 apart is its design. Nothing has confirmed it has ditched the Glyph interface in favour of a new dot matrix pattern on the Phone 3’s back.

With its launch set for July 1, here is everything we know about the Nothing Phone 3.

Dot matrix design

If you have seen an Asus ROG Phone, you may be familiar with the dot matrix design. It is an array of dots that light up in a pattern to represent a character, symbol, or image. Nothing said you will be able to play Pac-Man on the back of the Phone 3, making it slightly focused on people who like novelty on their phone. On the other hand, the Glyph interface uses LED lighting strips that glow when a call or a new notification arrives.

Overall design

Leaked renders have suggested the phone’s back will still be transparent. While that matches the company’s design motto, changes like a dot matrix pattern and a new camera island are expected. The phone may also support a new lighting system for notification alerts.

Flagship internals

The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. While that may not be the most powerful processor on the market, it is fast enough for a mid-range phone. The chipset can support high-end gaming and allow photography-related processing easily. The Nothing Phone 3 may come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while its camera system may include at least a 50MP sensor. You may find a 5000mAh battery that should last longer than the predecessor, alongside 20W wireless charging.

Essential key

Introduced with the Nothing Phone 3a series, the Essential Key will make its way to the upcoming flagship phone. Pressing this button opens the AI-powered Essential Space, a system-level interface that helps you extract texts from screenshots, manage recordings, and perform context-aware tasks.

Should you wait?