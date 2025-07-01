Nothing Phone 3 Launch Tonight: Expected Price, What’s New, How to Watch Livestream

The Carl Pei-led company Nothing is back in the news today because it is releasing its most ambitious smartphone yet, the Nothing Phone 3. This isn't just another glitzy gadget launch; it's set to happen at 10:30 PM IST via a livestream from London. Carl Pei's company is calling this their "first true flagship," and for once, the buzz might be true. Here is all you need to know before the big reveal.

How to Watch Phone 3 Launch Event Online

The official Nothing YouTube channel will webcast the launch event, called "Nothing Event: Come to Play," live from Nothing's London headquarters. The event starts at 10:30 PM IST.

Expected India Price of Nothing Phone 3

Nothing hasn't revealed the price yet, but Carl Pei has hinted that this will be a premium phone. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 90,000, which is a huge jump over Phone 2’s launch price of Rs 44,999. In other words, this isn't the cheap, nerdy gadget product we saw before. This is Nothing's dig at people who own iPhones and Galaxy S series phones.

What's New in Phone 3

From the rumours and speculations, we know that Nothing Phone 3 will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED, 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be driven by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a serious upgrade with 36% CPU, 88% GPU, and 60% NPU performance improvements over Phone 2.

The camera department will include a 50MP periscope telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Phone 3 will likely be backed by a 5,150mAh battery with 100W wired charging, plus wireless and reverse charging. Nothing Phone 3 is said to get a promised security update of 7 years and 5 years of Android updates.

The Glyph Gets a New Look

The back of Nothing phones has long been a topic of conversation because of its unique Glyph Interface, which was an LED design that did more than just glow. The Glyph Matrix is what Phone 3's design is turning into. What does it do? That is still a secret, but if it's anything like the last one, you can expect a mix of visual alerts, music sync, and LED personalisation.

Phone 3 is said to be the company’s most costly phone, but it will also be the one that finally shows they can compete in the flagship race. It's a risky decision, especially since it costs around Rs 90,000. But the specs and the excitement are coming together to make this one of the most exciting Android debuts of 2025.