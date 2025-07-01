Nothing Phone 3 Launched In India Starting At Rs 62,999, Sale Starts From July 15

Nothing launched its Phone 3 calling it a 'true flagship' device. | Image: Nothing

New Delhi: Nothing has launched its latest smartphone, the Phone (3), in India following months of leaks and rumours around it. For the first time, the company is calling this a “true flagship.”

Prices start at Rs 62,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and go up to Rs 72,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The phone will go on sale starting July 15, 2025, both online and in retail stores.

This launch marks a major step up for Nothing, which is now targeting the high-end smartphone market - a segment currently dominated by Apple, Samsung, and Google.

What's New in Phone 3?

Design

Phone 3 builds on Nothing's signature transparent look with a new "Glyph Matrix" on the back - a light-based notification system that can show app alerts, caller ID, or even run mini tools and games like clocks, timers, or a Magic 8 Ball.

The back is geometric and clean, while the front has thinner bezels and a slightly curved ergonomic shape.

Display

It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. This is the brightest screen on any Nothing phone so far.

Performance

The phone runs on the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which brings big improvements over the Phone 2. Nothing claims a 36% faster CPU, 88% better graphics, and more efficient AI handling. This is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Battery and Charging

Phone 3 packs a 5500mAh battery, Nothing's largest yet. It supports 65W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The company says it can last more than a day on a full charge.

Camera

It includes a main 50MP sensor with optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). You can shoot 4K video at 60fps across all lenses. Nothing also worked with pro photographers to add preset photo styles.

Software

The phone ships with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, with a promise of 5 years of major updates and 7 years of security patches. It also includes AI features like:

Essential Search: Swipe up to search your phone and the web

Flip to Record: Put the phone face-down to transcribe conversations

Essential Space: A private AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and reminders

Phone 3 Pricing in India

Phone 3 12GB + 256GB: Rs 62,999 (with bank + exchange offer)

Phone 3 16GB + 512GB: Rs 72,999 (with bank + exchange offer)

Launch Offers

Free Nothing Ear (worth Rs 14,999) with pre-orders

1-year extended warranty for customers who pre-book or buy on July 15

Up to 24 months No-Cost EMI available through major banks