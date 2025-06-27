Nothing Phone 3 Leak Reveals Bold Design, But Real Focus is on Giving Users More Control

Nothing Phone 3 July 1 Launch: A leaked render of the next Nothing Phone (3) is making the rounds just days before it comes out on July 1. Yes, it has a misaligned triple-camera arrangement, a new Glyph layout, and a design that will make people love it or hate it. But it's not just how it looks that makes this phone worth watching; it's also how much control it gives users in a world full of sophisticated, bloated handsets.

Cleaner UI, Less Noise

Nothing is aiming for a different play: a cleaner interface, better notifications, less noise, and more of you. A leaked picture shows three 50MP cameras and a new glyph design. It also reveals that the colour scheme is white and clear, which fits with the brand's industrial style. But what really catches the eye? The triple-camera setup, which has one lens that is said to be a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that is clearly out of line with the other two. Yes, it's not normal. But Nothing's phones have always stood out because of how different they look from the crowd, and this one is no different.

The Glyph Matrix

The Glyph interface, on the other hand, seems to have changed. The phone this time is said to come with a glyph matrix instead of the glyph lights. Matrix is a cluster of microLEDs that will give users more personalisation powers. Light-only notifications may now be more attentive to gestures.

Phone 3- Chipset and Camera

Phone 3 is coming with not the best but a well-optimised chipset. The phone is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is not the quickest, but it's efficient and well-optimised. It will house a 5,150mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED, FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Phone 3 will include a 50 MP periscope, with reports of a triple 50MP configuration. Some fans are upset that the chip isn't Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Elite, but it would have made the price go through the roof.

iPhone-like Action Button

Phone 3 is tipped to come with an iPhone-like Action camera button that will give users more control over various phone functions, including the ability to set personalised actions.

Phone 3 Launch Details