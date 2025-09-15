Nothing Phone 3 to Sell for Rs 34,999 During Flipkart's Big Billion Days: Should You Buy?

Nothing Phone 3 is one of the most talked-about phones of this year, one of the major reasons being its price. The phone launched at Rs 79,999, leaving many people shocked by its pricing. These people felt that it was too expensive for what it offers. Despite a capable camera and a dependable battery, people were quick to point out the not-the-latest chipset and branded the phone an overpriced phone.

Now, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, which is set to kick start from next week, Phone 3 will be available for Rs 34,999, which is less than half its original price. Now the fresh discount has sparked another debate- is the Phone 3 finally worth buying?

What Makes the Phone 3 Special

Republic reviewed the Phone 3, and we have said previously that Phone 3 is not trying to be the most powerful phone in the market. Instead, it is made to look and feel different. The design is bold. You get a phone with a see-through back with a round pixel display that flashes icons, shows the time, and even includes games. The phone does feel heavy but feels solid in hand, like a phone you would want to show off.

The innards of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It is not the best but it is fast enough for daily use. The phone sports a 6.67-inch OLED screen.

Software and Camera

The phone comes with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, which is clean and free from useless apps. There are also small smart features like Essential Space to store quick notes or screenshots, and Essential Search to quickly find anything on the phone. It’s neat, though not everyone will use these extras.

You get three 50MP cameras at the back and a 50MP selfie camera. The phone relies on a 5500mAh battery for everyday use with a 65W charger shipped in the box.

Should You Buy at Rs 34,999?

Coming to the biggest question of all- should you buy the Phone 3 now when the price is nearly half. At Rs 79,999, the Nothing Phone 3 may have felt like a luxury for loyal fans of the brand. But at Rs 34,999, the phone definitely looks like a much stronger deal. You still get the unique design, clean software, solid battery, and decent cameras at almost half the price of many flagships.