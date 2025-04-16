Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a: What’s the Difference?

Here is how the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a are different. | Image: Nothing

Nothing launched the Phone 3a series in India in February. While both phones are mid-rangers, they have slight differences that decide their prices. The Nothing Phone 3a is cheaper than the Nothing Phone 3a Pro because it lacks a periscope telephoto camera on the rear camera system. Here are the full differences between the Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Nothing Phone 3a.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

Display: Both phones come with a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The display uses Panda Glass protection on top and supports Ultra HDR for photos and videos on social media apps.

Processor: Powering the Nothing Phone 3a series is Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones lack support for microSD card. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Nothing Phone 3a come with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1, with the company promising up to three major Android upgrades on both phones.

Cameras: The cameras is where both phones differ significantly. While the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera, the Nothing Phone 3a swaps the 50MP periscope camera with a 50MP telephoto camera, retaining the rest. The Phone 3a Pro has a 50MP selfie camera, whereas the Phone 3a uses a 32MP camera.

Battery: Both Nothing Phone 3a series phones have a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs Nothing Phone 3a: Prices in India