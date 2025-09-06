Nothing Teases Ear (3) Wireless Earbuds, Launch Expected Later This Month

Nothing has teased its next truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, Ear (3). The upcoming wireless earbuds will succeed last year’s model, taking the same nomenclature as the Phone (3). While the company has not revealed what the Nothing Ear (3) will look like, it said the upcoming model will bring “the most clarity and consistency.” The earbuds could arrive as early as later this month, but the launch could also take place in October.

Previous iterations of Nothing’s wireless earbuds have had the same name, distinguished only by their appearance and features. However, the company said it is taking a different approach to streamline the naming scheme. “Skipping ahead to Ear (4) would only create confusion, especially for new customers, so we landed on the solution that brings the most clarity and consistency,” said Andrew, Head of Global Smart Products Marketing at Nothing.

Nothing’s upcoming earbuds are expected to feature a dual-driver system, setting the stage for a premium pitch for the company’s audio category. This approach could be similar to that of the Nothing Phone (3), which the company has priced at ₹80,000 despite its lacklustre specifications sheet. The Nothing Phone (3) uses a mid-range processor, found in phones worth ₹30,000-₹35,000, while skipping several features that other phones in the ₹80,000 price category offer.

The Nothing Ear (3) could offer better active noise cancellation (ANC) and an optimised transparency mode for more natural conversations. The Ear (3) could continue with the transparent design on both the earbuds and the charging case, yet look different from its predecessors. Reports also suggest the Nothing Ear (3) will offer swipe-based volume controls.