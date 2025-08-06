Noticed Something New in ChatGPT? Here's Why It May Ask You to Pause | Image: File Photo

If you’ve been using ChatGPT for long sessions, you might soon see a gentle message pop up: “Just checking in - is this a good time for a break? It’s part of a new update rolled out by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, aimed at making the tool more supportive and less addictive.

It’s part of a new update rolled out by OpenAI aimed at making the tool more supportive and less addictive.

More help, less scrolling

Unlike most tech platforms that measure success by how long users stay online, OpenAI says it's focusing on something different: whether ChatGPT actually helps people and lets them move on.

“We don’t want to keep people stuck here,” the company said in a recent update. “If you get what you came for and leave - that’s success.”

New features for emotional support

The update also includes changes to how ChatGPT responds to sensitive or emotional topics. For example, if you ask something deeply personal like, “Should I break up with my partner?” ChatGPT won’t give a straight answer. Instead, it will help you think it through by asking questions, listing pros and cons, and encouraging reflection.

This shift comes after feedback that ChatGPT was sometimes too agreeable or gave answers that sounded comforting but weren’t actually helpful. In some rare cases, the AI even missed signs of emotional distress or dependency from users.

To improve, OpenAI has been working with doctors, psychiatrists, and researchers in mental health and human-computer interaction. They’re helping train the AI to better recognise signs that someone might be struggling and suggest useful, evidence-based resources when needed.

An advisory group is also being formed to ensure these features follow best practices, especially when it comes to mental health and support for young users.

More updates coming

These changes are part of a bigger shift in how AI tools like ChatGPT are being designed, not just to answer questions, but to support real-life needs in healthier ways.