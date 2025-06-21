NYT Connections Hints and Answers for June 21, 2025: How to Play, Tips, and Today’s Puzzle

NYT Connections from The New York Times is a daily word puzzle game that debuted in June 2023. Unlike the Crossword or Wordle, Connections doesn’t ask you to guess a word or fill in blanks. Instead, it asks you to find the link between words that may not seem related at first glance.

Each puzzle gives you 16 words, and your task is to group them into four sets of four. Each set shares a hidden theme or connection- anything from breakfast foods to emotions to phrases with a twist. It might sound easy, but the tricky part is figuring out what connects them.

How to Play NYT Connections

You’ll see a 4x4 grid of 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four. The connections could be based on meanings, categories, homophones, pop culture, wordplay, or something more abstract. Once you group four correctly, they disappear from the board. You get only four chances to make a wrong guess. After that, it’s game over for the day.

Connections puzzles are ranked by difficulty, and the game gives you clues using colours: Yellow is the easiest group, green is still manageable, blue gets tricky and purple is the hardest, sometimes a curveball.

Tips for Solving NYT Connections

Start with the obvious. Look for words that clearly belong together they could be colours, numbers, animals, or anything. Say the words out loud. You might catch homophones or similar-sounding words that hint at a theme. Group by instinct and then test. Sometimes the oddest words are the easiest to sort. Start there.

Where to Play NYT Connections

You can play Connections daily for free on the New York Times Games website or the NYT Games app. It resets every midnight, so there’s a fresh challenge every morning.

Connections may seem like a casual word game, but once you start, it hooks you fast. With just the right mix of logic, language, and a bit of luck, it keeps your brain sharp without feeling like homework.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: Built strong

Green: organisation

Blue: It comes from the name of a fruit

Purple: Countries

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow: Stocky

Green: Company

Blue: Apple Products

Purple: Starts of European countries

NYT Connections Answers for Today