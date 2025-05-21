NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 21, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Connections is a daily crossword from The New York Times that tests your pattern-finding abilities. While in Wordle, you make a guess at a single concealed word, in Connections, you're asked to place 16 words into four groups of connected terms. Every group has four words with a common connection.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

Every successful grouping you identify is labeled by a colour that indicates just how difficult it is:

Yellow - Usually the easiest group

Geen - A slight increase in difficulty

Blue - Rather tricky, involves more thinking

Purple - The hardest, tends to involve wordplay or lateral thinking

How to Play NYT Connections

To begin, go to the New York Times Games page on their website or app. When you open the Connections game, you'll find a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your task is to determine which four words go together and enter your selections as a group. Once you solve a group of four correctly, those words disappear from the grid. Watch out-you can make only four wrong attempts before the game is over.

Tips for Breaking Connections

Want to increase your chances of solving the puzzle? Try the following tactics:

Read the words aloud: Hearing them may allow you to catch rhymes or sound-alikes.

Mentally categorise: Sports, slang, tools, titles-most puzzles revolve around themes such as these.

Look for pattern: Repeated prefixes, suffixes, or phonetic patterns tend to signal a connection.

Go slow: Guesses are finite, so don't hurry.

Think outside the box: Particularly for the purple group, try to find puns or less common connections.

The secret to success? Attempt to enter the mind of the puzzle creator. The most brilliant groupings usually have a twist that's there in plain sight but needs to be found.

NYT Connections Hints for Today

Yellow: You can’t enter

Green: Apple-related

Blue: Different types of medicines

Purple: These open like clam

NYT Connections Categories for Today

Yellow group - prohibit, as entry

Green group - folders on a Mac

Blue group - medicine formats

Purple group - things that open like a clam

NYT Connections Answers for Today

Prohibit, as entry - BAR, BLOCK, DENY, REFUSE

Folders on a Mac - DESKTOP, MUSIC, PICTURE, TRASH

Medicine formats - CREAM, PATCH, SPRAY, TABLET