NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 27, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Updated May 27th 2025, 10:41 IST
NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times that challenges players to group words based on a hidden link. Unlike Wordle, Connections asks you to sort 16 words into four different themed groups, each containing four related terms.
Each group you correctly identify is colour-coded to show its level of challenge:
Visit the New York Times Games section through their site or app. When you enter the Connections game, you will see a 4x4 grid filled with 16 words. Your goal is to sort these into four clusters of four that are thematically linked. When a group is correct, it disappears from the grid. But be cautious — you only get four wrong guesses before the game ends.
Want to improve your solving strategy? These tips can help:
Try to channel the puzzle creator’s thinking. The best groupings often have clever but subtle twists.
