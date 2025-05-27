Republic World
  • NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 27, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Updated May 27th 2025, 10:41 IST

NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 27, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

These are the NYT Connections hints and answers for today, May 27, Tuesday

Reported by: Priya Pathak
NYT Connections word game
NYT Connections answers for today | Image: official

NYT Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times that challenges players to group words based on a hidden link. Unlike Wordle, Connections asks you to sort 16 words into four different themed groups, each containing four related terms.

Each group you correctly identify is colour-coded to show its level of challenge:

  • Yellow – The most straightforward
  • Green – Slightly more challenging
  • Blue – Requires deeper thinking
  • Purple – The trickiest of the bunch

How to Play NYT Connections

Visit the New York Times Games section through their site or app. When you enter the Connections game, you will see a 4x4 grid filled with 16 words. Your goal is to sort these into four clusters of four that are thematically linked. When a group is correct, it disappears from the grid. But be cautious — you only get four wrong guesses before the game ends.

Tips to Crack the Connections

Want to improve your solving strategy? These tips can help:

  • Say it out loud: Hearing the words may trigger connections like rhymes or homophones.
  • Group by topic: Common themes include sports, slang, measurements, entertainment, and more.
  • Look for patterns: Similar endings, beginnings, or word sounds often hint at a shared link.
  • Take your time: With limited attempts, rushing can be costly.
  • Think creatively: The hardest group often involves wordplay, puns, or abstract relationships.

Try to channel the puzzle creator’s thinking. The best groupings often have clever but subtle twists.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 27, 2025

  • Yellow: Flat circular objects
  • Green: Airport areas
  • Blue: Guitar-Related Actions
  • Purple: Beauty and the Beast” Characters/Objects 

NYT Connections Categories for Today, May 27, 2025

  • Yellow: Disc-shaped
  • Green: Areas used before flying
  • Blue: Associated with a musical instrument
  • Purple: Part of an iconic Disney film

NYT Connections Answers for Today, May 27, 2025

  • Round flat things: COASTER, FRISBEE, PANCAKE, RECORD
  • Airport features: CAROUSEL, FOOD COURT, GATE, LOUNGE
  • Guitar playing techniques: BEND, PICK, SLIDE, STRUM
  • Part of an iconic Disney film: BEAST, CANDELABRA, CLOCK, TEACUP

Published May 27th 2025, 10:41 IST