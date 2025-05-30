NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 30, 2025: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

Word games have taken the internet by storm. People are looking for a new word game almost every day to stay engaged with. One such popular game is from The New York Times that encourages you to think beyond the box and tests your mental ability to find concealed patterns. It is different from Wordle. NYT Connections offers you 16 words in four groups of connected terms. Every group has four words with a mysterious connection, and you have to find this connection.

How to Play NYT Connections

NYT Connections is available on the New York Times Games page on their website or app. When you open the Connections game, you'll see a 4x4 grid with 16 words. Your aim should be to find which four words go together and bunch your selections in groups. Once you solve a group of four correctly, those words vanish from the grid.

NYT Connections Difficulty Levels

Groups are colour coded, each colour marking its level of difficulty.

Yellow is the easiest

Geen is bit difficult. increase in difficulty

Blue requires a little brainstorming

Purple is the toughest of all

Tips to Succeed at Connections

Try the following tips to improve your chances at winning this game:

Talk to yourself: No do not actually do that unless necessary! What we mean here is speak out the words as hearing them can help you determine rhymes or sound alikes.

Mental sorting: Puzzles can be around anything so try focusing on the hidden groups.

Hunt for pattern: Do brainstorming to find prefixes, suffixes, or phonetic patterns if any in a connection.

Go slow: Don't rush and take it easy.

NYT Connections Hints for Today, May 30, 2025

Yellow: These are long vertical things

Green: Coiled objects

Blue: You take these objects to college

Purple: Can be used as prefix for shack

NYT Connections Categories for Today, May 30, 2025

Yellow: Rods

Green: They're On A Roll!

Blue: Common Swag Items

Common Swag Items Purple: Words Before "Shack"

NYT Connections Answers for Today, May 30, 2025