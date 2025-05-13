NYT Connections Hints for May 13: Full Guide, Tips, and Solutions

If you’re diving into the NYT Connections Sports Edition for May 13 and looking for a smart edge to crack today’s puzzle, you’re in the right place. This guide will walk you through how the game works, share strategic tips, offer themed hints, and reveal the complete answers so you can solve with confidence and understand the logic behind each group.

What Is the NYT Connections Sports Edition?

Connections is a daily word-matching game by The New York Times that challenges players to identify hidden links between seemingly unrelated words. While games like Wordle focus on guessing individual words, Connections is all about pattern recognition. You’re given 16 words and must divide them into four sets of four, each united by a common idea.

The twist? Some words could easily belong to more than one group, and some categories are much harder to spot than others. Themes range from sports and pop culture to phonetics, slang, or even wordplay.

The four solution groups are organised by colour:

• Yellow – the most accessible and direct

• Green – moderately tricky

• Blue – harder to pin down

• Purple – the toughest, often involving clever or obscure links

How To Play NYT Connections

To get started, head to the NYT Games section either through their mobile app or website. Once the game loads, you’ll see 16 jumbled words. Your objective is to organise them into four logical groups of four. You tap the words you think belong together, then hit “Submit” to check.

Each correct set is locked in place, and you’ll be left with the remaining words. But use caution- you only get four incorrect guesses before the puzzle ends, so every move matters.

Tips for Winning NYT Connections

Speak the words aloud: This helps you catch phonetic clues or rhyming patterns you might miss when just reading.

Look for broader themes: Common categories often include sports positions, mascots, stats, actions, or homophones.

Don’t rush: Early mistakes can cost you. Consider how each word connects before submitting.

Group by sound or structure: For tougher categories (especially Purple), noticing how words sound or are spelled can lead to breakthroughs.

NYT Connections May 13 Hints

Yellow: figurative and literal associations with being at the lowest point

Green: verbal expressions of disapproval, mockery, or insult.

Blue: cities or states that have teams in the NBA

Purple: sports programs or franchises, either in college athletics or professional leagues.

NYT Connections May 13 Categories

Yellow: In the lowest position.

Green: Heckle.

Blue: NBA teams with singular nicknames.

Purple: Teams with "Golden" nicknames.

NYT Connections May 13 Answers

In the lowest position: bottom, cellar, last, worst.

Heckle: boo, hiss, jeer, taunt.

NBA teams with singular nicknames: Miami, Oklahoma City, Orlando, Utah

Teams with "Golden" nicknames: Cal, Minnesota, Tulsa, Vegas.