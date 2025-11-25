Oakley Meta HSTN AI-Powered Smart Glasses Launched in India, Prices Start at ₹41,800

Oakley and Meta have announced the launch of the Oakley Meta HSTN AI Glasses in India, weeks after their debut in the US. The smart glasses are touted to offer improvements over Meta’s first-generation glasses, which it launched in partnership with Ray-Ban earlier this year. The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are based on Oakley’s signature design and Meta’s AI and spatial computing technologies, offering what experts believe could be an evolution of mobile devices.

“It’s part of a broader multi-brand, multi-technology strategy that reflects the scale of our ambition: to build a connected eyewear category that spans lifestyles, communities, and use cases,” said Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer at EssilorLuxotica, the parent company of Oakley.

Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses are specifically designed for athletes, sports enthusiasts, and creators, with Meta saying that its AI capabilities can transform them “into a performance-ready AI companion.” You can ask Meta AI for real-time insights and hands-free assistance while you are running, climbing, or simply working out. The conversations are in English by default, but you can change the language to Hindi for “full” interactions through device settings in the Meta AI app.

The device allows integration with fitness apps, such as Strava and Garmin, for tracking performance in real-time and logging vitals for comprehensive health measurement.

The design of the smart glasses is familiar: a built-in camera that can record at up to 3K quality videos, open-ear speakers on the temple, and IPX4 water-resistant frames that come in six colours and lens combinations:

Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

With a battery life of 8 hours on typical usage, 19 hours on standby, the Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses also offer fast charging, reaching 50 per cent juice in around 20 minutes. The portable charging case provides an additional 48 hours on a single charge.

