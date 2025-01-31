Ola S1 Electric Scooters With Gen 3 Platform Launched, Start at ₹79,999

Ola Electric on Friday launched eight scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its Gen 3 platform and priced between ₹79,999 and ₹1,69,999.

"Today, with Gen 3, we are taking the EV 2W industry to the Next Level'. Gen 3 is bringing unmatched performance, superior efficiency and reinventing benchmarks we set for ourselves, and which will change the industry all over again," Aggarwal said. With Gen 2, the company made its scooters smarter, and more accessible by expanding our portfolio with scooters for every Indian across every price range, he added.

Headlining the Gen 3 portfolio is the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh (with 4680 Bharat Cell), and 4kWh priced at ₹1,69,999, and ₹1,54,999, respectively. The S1 Pro, available in 4kWh and 3kWh battery options, is priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,14,999, respectively. The S1 X range is priced at ₹79,999 for 2kWh, ₹89,999 for 3kWh, and ₹99,999 for 4kWh, with S1 X+ available with the 4kWh battery and priced at ₹1,07,999.

The Gen 3 platform delivers the next level of performance, efficiency, safety, and reliability, the company said. The entire portfolio now sports a mid-drive motor and chain drive for optimised performance and reliability, and an integrated MCU (Motor Control Unit) for better range and efficiency.

Over the Gen 2, Gen 3 offers a 20 per cent increase in peak power, an 11 per cent reduction in cost, and a 20 per cent increase in range.

The company said it will continue to sell its Gen 2 scooters along with the latest Gen 3 S1 scooters. Ola will offer discounts on Gen 2 scooters of up to Rs 35,000, with S1 Pro, S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) now starting at ₹1,14,999, ₹69,999, ₹79,999, and ₹89,999, respectively, it added. "With our first generation of scooters we offered customers a truly aspirational electric scooter that kickstarted the EV revolution in the country," Ola Electric Chairman and MD Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.

The Gen 3 platform also introduces the category-first dual ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), and patented brake-by-wire technology for EV scooters which applies brakes based on the brake position sensor and dynamically modulates the type of braking between regenerative and mechanical braking.

The patented technology offers safety, control, and highly efficient braking in all riding conditions and increases energy recovery by 15 per cent, Ola said.