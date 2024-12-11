OnePlus 11 OxygenOS 15 Update Now Rolling Out: What's New

OnePlus 11 is the latest smartphone to receive the OxygenOS 15 update in India. In a post on its community page, OnePlus announced that OnePlus 11 users in India can now download the new Android 15-based OS update, while those in North America and Europe may have to wait for up to three weeks. However, the rollout in India is happening in batches, meaning some users will get the update before others.

OxygenOS 15 update for OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 users can head to the software update settings on their phones to check if OxygenOS 15 is available. In case it is, they can proceed with the download while keeping in mind their device is connected to an unmetered internet connection and has enough battery. After the update is downloaded to the device, the OnePlus 11 will restart to apply the new firmware.

As part of the OxygenOS 15 update, the OnePlus 11 will receive cosmetic changes to the interface, including new wallpapers, fonts, widgets, and lock screens, productivity tools, AI-powered photo editing tools, and Google's Circle to Search functionality, which debuted on Samsung's Galaxy S24 series phones earlier this year. The OnePlus 11 also gets the ability to share files with iPhones with the new update. Here are the highlighted features coming to the OnePlus 11:

Intelligent Search

AI Notes

AI Reply

AI Unblur

AI Detail Boost

AI Reflection Eraser

The OnePlus 11 is the first of many smartphones earmarked to receive the OxygenOS 15 update in December. Other models include the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and OnePlus Pad.

