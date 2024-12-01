OnePlus 13: Everything To Know About Upcoming Flagship

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch soon in India and other markets. The company's latest flagship phone is already on sale in China, and while its global version will likely have similar specifications and features, there are some differences that have sparked discussions on various forums and social media. Notably, OnePlus may keep certain features of the OnePlus 13 exclusive to China.

According to tipster Arsène Lupin, the highest configuration of the OnePlus 13 that was launched in China will not be available in India or other global markets. This means that customers in India will not have access to the 24GB RAM and 1TB storage model. Instead, OnePlus is expected to offer only the 12GB and 16GB RAM versions, which will come with up to 512GB of storage. The color options for the Indian market may include Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean, while the Chinese version features Blue Moments, Obsidian Realm, White Dew, and Morning Light.

For the Indian market, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to have specifications similar to its Chinese counterpart. This includes a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ BOE LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and Hasselblad-powered triple cameras featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor. The phone will also have a 6000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.