OnePlus 13 India Launch in January 2025: What To Expect

OnePlus 13 is set for launch in India in January 2025, the company has announced. Launched in China last month, the OnePlus 13 will be available in three "unique" colourways without any potential changes to the design or specifications. The India launch of the company's flagship smartphone is also likely to coincide with the OnePlus 13's debut in Europe and other markets.

Customers in India and elsewhere can expect the OnePlus 13 to come in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn colours. Featuring an IP68 + IP69 rating for protection against dust and water submersion, the OnePlus 13's Midnight Ocean variant will also feature micro-fibre vegan leather, which the company says is "designed to strike a perfect balance between luxurious hand-feel and scratch and scuff resistance."

Since OnePlus has not explicitly mentioned any changes in the international variant, customers in India can expect the OnePlus 13 to be similar to its counterpart available in China. That means the OnePlus 13 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which Qualcomm launched back in October globally but it debuted in China with the launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro last month.

OnePlus 13 Specifications