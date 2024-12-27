Published 16:27 IST, December 27th 2024
OnePlus 13 India Price Leaked Ahead of January Launch
OnePlus has scheduled an event on January 7 to launch its new flagship smartphone OnePlus 13 in India.
OnePlus 13 is set to debut in India on January 7 weeks after its China-exclusive variant was introduced. The upcoming OnePlus flagship brings the latest Qualcomm chip, better cameras, and more artificial intelligence (AI) features. Those improvements, however, will reportedly cause a hike in the OnePlus 13’s price. A new leak has suggested the OnePlus 13 will cost slightly more than the existing OnePlus 12 flagship.
Tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the price of the OnePlus 13 in India may be set between ₹67,000 and ₹70,000. That is at least ₹2,000 more than the OnePlus 12’s price of ₹64,999. He also suggested that the OnePlus 13 will be available in two configurations: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB — which are similar to the storage variants of the OnePlus 12. The colourways for the smartphone for the Indian market could be called Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean.
OnePlus 13 will be accompanied by a toned-down OnePlus 13R at the launch on January 7. Brar said the OnePlus 13R will be available in a single storage variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but did not reveal how much it would cost in India. Since the OnePlus 13R will expectedly be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 series phone, its colour options could be identical: Nebula Noir and Astrail Trail.
For its specifications, the OnePlus 13 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which will be seen in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series and other flagship phones of 2025. The OnePlus 13 may offer a 6000mAh battery in India, much like its Chinese counterpart, and feature a dual IP68 and IP69 rating for protection against dust and water splashes and jets. The OnePlus 13’s Indian variant may come with a 6.82-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution. It could pack a 50MP triple camera setup on the back and a 32MP camera on the front.
Updated 16:27 IST, December 27th 2024