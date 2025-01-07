OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launched in India With AI Features, Qualcomm Chips

OnePlus 13 has finally made it to international markets alongside the debut of the OnePlus 13R. OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone uses Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which is claimed to offer better performance and power-saving capabilities over the last generation. OnePlus has also doubled down on artificial intelligence-based features on its new flagship, allowing users to access features such as AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflect Eraser, and AI Notes as part of the OxygenOS 15 update.

OnePlus 13 price in India, specifications

The OnePlus 13 comes in three configurations. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs ₹69,999. Customers can get the higher 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for ₹76,999, while the top-end variant with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will be available for ₹89,999. The OnePlus 13 comes in Midnight Ocean with vegan leather finish, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn colours. The OnePlus 13 goes on sale starting January 10 through online and offline shopping platforms, including OnePlus Stores, Amazon , and Vijay Sales. Customers can get a flat ₹5,000 off on purchases made using ICICI Bank cards.

Out and out, the OnePlus 13 is among the flagship phones of 2025, meaning it is meant for customers who want the best performance and features. It will compete with smartphones such as the Vivo X200 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25. The most important upgrade on the OnePlus 13 compared to its predecessor, OnePlus 12, is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The smartphone has a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution, up to 120Hz of variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box, which brings new AI features and the new Parallel Processing performance booster that makes transitions between apps smoother. The OnePlus 13 packs a 6000mAh battery with 100W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging standards.

OnePlus has upgraded the cameras on the OnePlus 13. Its back has a 50MP main camera with PDAF and OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with PDAF. The cameras use Hasselblad’s algorithms for colour accuracy and richness, while also allowing users to choose from a range of exclusive filters. Its selfie camera uses a 32MP shooter with HDR support. While the rear camera supports up to 8K video recording, the front shooter can record up to 4K@60fps videos.

OnePlus 13R price in India, specifications

The trimmed-down version of the OnePlus 13 is priced at ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version. Customers can get the higher 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant for ₹49,999. The colourways are called Nebula Noir and Astral Trail. Its sale begins January 13 on online and retails stores across the country. ICICI Bank cardholders can reduce the price by ₹3,000 on either variant.