OnePlus 13 Prime Day Deal Brings India Price Down to ₹60,000

OnePlus 13 will drop to its lowest price in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale, which will kick off on July 12. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed notable deals on smartphones, and the one on OnePlus’ 2025 flagship phone stands out. For less than ₹60,000, the OnePlus 13 will be a great deal. If you are planning to buy a flagship phone, you can consider the Prime Day deal on the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 deal in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale

The OnePlus 13 will be available at ₹59,999 in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. The company has announced that this will be the lowest price on the flagship since its launch earlier this year. The OnePlus 13 debuted in India at a starting price of ₹69,999. Amazon’s price marks a ₹10,000 discount, likely without conditions. Customers can bring the cost down even further by using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to receive a 5 per cent unlimited cashback.

OnePlus 13 specifications

Launched in January, the OnePlus 13 is the company’s flagship phone for this year, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The phone’s design sets it apart from the previous flagship, as well as other phones in its price segment. The OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR Vivid, HDR, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.