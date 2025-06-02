OnePlus 13s Bets on Slim Flagship Trend — Innovation or Imitation?

OnePlus 13s is set for launch in India and elsewhere on June 5. While it represents OnePlus’s attempt to jump on the bandwagon, it also comes as an experiment: whether slim phones can solve one of the user pain points. The OnePlus 13s will be a rebadged version of the OnePlus 13T, launched in China last month. That means its specifications are confirmed, while the price is expected to be around ₹55,000, per leaks. Will the OnePlus 13s be a game-changing product or a failed catch-up attempt?

Why the OnePlus 13s matters

OnePlus took no time in joining the new trend of sleek phones. While Apple was long-rumoured to be working on a slim iPhone, Samsung emerged as the first company to bring such a phone to reality, showcasing how flagship phones can be a lot sleeker than conventional premium phones. However, the implementation involves trade-offs. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge uses fewer cameras and excludes top-end features such as an anti-reflective display coating to adjust the price. That should set a precedent unless a company can show that these trade-offs are not necessary.

OnePlus hopes its upcoming OnePlus 13s can be a better alternative to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The differentiation is key, especially in a segment much lower than that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. If the leaks are anything to go by, the OnePlus 13s could accelerate the adoption of slim phones at a price of around ₹55,000. That's because it involves lower stakes and a push to the trend that may not gain momentum as long as tradeoffs are serious. The OnePlus 13s could give customers an option that no other brand would immediately offer at that price segment.

Potential game-changer elements

The OnePlus 13s will feature top-end features, including Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Sony’s flagship camera sensors, LTPO AMOLED displays, waterproofing capabilities, and fast-charging battery. A slim phone with high-end specifications without an exorbitant price looks appealing, at least theoretically, and could be a game-changer if it manages to woo customers looking for better aesthetics in their next premium phone.

What if it is a failed trend?

Even with high-end specifications and a sleek profile, the OnePlus 13s may end up being a failed attempt due to three major factors.

First, the OnePlus 13s will be a sleek phone, not compact. In other words, the phone just has a slim design, but it is not any more pocketable than phones like the iPhone 16 or the Samsung Galaxy S25. Sure, it will be less heavy than these phones, but a substantial weight reduction is not a selling point as much appealing as compact dimensions. The OnePlus 13s has to play in the league of compact phones to be able to truly stand out.

Second, unnecessary AI features could make the OnePlus 13s less utilitarian in terms of ergonomics. OnePlus 13s will be the company’s first phone to come with a dedicated button, called Plus Key, to summon AI features, but whether it will change user behaviour and address any utility concerns remains to be seen. Moreover, design choices like a big camera bump do not serve the purpose of a phone technically meant to be slim. It may hinder the daily handling of the phone, ultimately defying the purpose of convenience that companies are pitching with sleeker phones.

Third, OnePlus’s shift from being a “flagship killer” brand to becoming a brand that catches up with the stalwarts may not sit well with fans. Even though the OnePlus 13s is one of the early implementations of the sleek phone design, it does not introduce the idea of sleek phones. Samsung did it first, while Apple is reportedly coming up with its version later this year. The OnePlus 13s may fail to serve the industry the company once sought to revolutionise with cutting-edge features and never-before-seen tools in its phones.

Will the OnePlus 13s be a worthy upgrade?