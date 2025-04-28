OnePlus 13s India Launch Confirmed — But Date Unclear

OnePlus has confirmed its compact OnePlus 13T is coming to India soon. However, it will be called the OnePlus 13s instead. The OnePlus 13T was launched in China last week, so while the announcement of its India launch is timely, the company has not revealed the exact release date for its new compact phone.

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus 13s will be available in Pink Satin and Black Velvet colours, “both crafted to offer a premium in-hand feel.” However, the OnePlus 13s will not exactly be a premium phone, at least not like the OnePlus 13, launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 13s is a smaller version of the OnePlus 13, designed to fit in hands better.

The OnePlus 13s will also join the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air as the companies renew the idea of compact phones after their previous phones with pocketable designs failed to attract customers.

OnePlus said the upcoming phone will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, but did not share anything else about it. Since the OnePlus 13s is technically the OnePlus 13T, its specifications are already out. Other than the high-end Qualcomm chipset, the phone boasts a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. It uses a 50MP wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera, both equipped with features such as optical image stabilisation and 4K 60fps video recording. The OnePlus 13s has a 6260mAh battery with 80W fast charging.