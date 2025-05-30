OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: What to Expect

OnePlus 13s is set for launch in India on June 5. Since it is a rebranded OnePlus 13T, its specifications are already out, but the price was what the company was expected to announce at the event next month. A new leak has spoiled the company’s plans, revealing the ballpark price of the upcoming OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 13s expected price

According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 13s may start at ₹55,000. However, the RAM and storage variant that will bear this price tag is unclear. At this price, the OnePlus 13s could undercut the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which was launched earlier this month at a starting price of ₹1,09,999. OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 13s will be available from Amazon and the company’s official online and offline stores.

OnePlus 13s specifications

The OnePlus 13s, a rebranded OnePlus 13T, will be the company’s compact phone, capitalising on the emerging trend of sleeker phones. The upcoming smartphone will pack high-end specifications, including Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, and a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus capabilities. The phone is also confirmed to house an independent Wi-Fi chip for better connectivity.