OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Announced Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus has officially announced the launch of the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, setting the stage for its India debut on December 17 alongside the standard OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 during a live event in Bengaluru, marking the company’s continued push into the mid-range smartphone segment in India.​

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first smartphones globally to run on this new processor, co-developed with Qualcomm. The device will also include the company’s new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip, promising improved connectivity and touch sensitivity for gaming and daily use.​

On the camera front, the Ace Edition will offer advanced computational photography with OnePlus’s DetailMax Engine, along with Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst, and Clear Night Engine for better image quality in various lighting conditions. It is also confirmed to support segment-first 4K 120fps video recording, a feature that could appeal to content creators and enthusiasts.​

The design will include a fibreglass back and a new Electric Violet colour option, differentiating it from the standard 15R models. The display is a 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and responsive visuals. The device is expected to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, running Android 16 with ColorOS 16.​

Advertisement

While the exact pricing for the Ace Edition has not been revealed, previous leaks suggest it will be positioned as a more affordable alternative to the flagship OnePlus 15, with estimates placing the starting price around ₹33,000 to ₹35,000. The launch event will provide further details on pricing, availability, and additional features.​ It will also be available in Charcoal Black and Mint Green colours.

Advertisement