OnePlus 15R Launch in India: What The New OnePlus Ace 6T Reveals About Upcoming Gaming Phone

The OnePlus Ace 6T is expected to arrive as OnePlus 15R in India. | Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus 15R is all but confirmed for India, and its Chinese twin, the OnePlus Ace 6T, has just gone official, giving a clear preview of OnePlus’s next performance-focused “R” phone. Positioned below the OnePlus 15, which was launched earlier this year, but above typical mid-range devices, the upcoming 15R is shaping up as a gaming-centric flagship killer with serious battery and display hardware.​

OnePlus 15R = OnePlus Ace 6T in Disguise

Multiple reports and listings confirm that the OnePlus Ace 6T will launch globally as the OnePlus 15R, with the same core specifications and only software/branding changes for global markets, including India. That means you can expect:​

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (first phone to ship with it), paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, with Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ and 1800 nits of brightness. It will be tuned for high-FPS gaming in select titles.

Dual rear cameras: 50MP main (Sony sensor) + 8MP ultrawide, 16MP selfie​

For Indian buyers, that combination puts the 15R squarely in the “affordable flagship” slot, but with a much stronger gaming pitch than the vanilla OnePlus 15.​

Massive Battery, Fast Charging: Built for Long Gaming Sessions

The headline spec for gamers is the battery: the Ace 6T packs an 8,300mAh unit, the biggest in OnePlus history, with 100W fast charging support. In practice, the 15R should:​

Run long gaming sessions at 120–165fps without rapid battery drain

Top up from near-empty to full in well under 30 minutes via 100W charging

Add in vapour chamber cooling and IP68/IP69K ratings, and the phone appears engineered to sustain performance under load, not just spike in benchmarks.​

Gaming Features: 165Hz, Touch Chip, and FPS Boost

OnePlus is leaning into competitive gaming with the Ace 6T, and those features are likely to carry over unchanged to the 15R:

Native 165fps support in select FPS titles (Delta Force, Crossfire, Call of Duty variants, etc.)

Wind Chaser Game Kernel promising “unlimited” 165fps, better 1% low frame rates, and GPU super-frame rendering​

Dedicated touch response chip plus Wi‑Fi G2 stack for lower input latency and more stable online play​

Expected India Launch, Price and Positioning