OnePlus 15R Launch in India: What The New OnePlus Ace 6T Reveals About Upcoming Gaming Phone
Going by the specifications of the newly launched OnePlus Ace 6T, the upcoming 15R is shaping up as a gaming-centric flagship killer with serious battery and display hardware.
The OnePlus 15R is all but confirmed for India, and its Chinese twin, the OnePlus Ace 6T, has just gone official, giving a clear preview of OnePlus’s next performance-focused “R” phone. Positioned below the OnePlus 15, which was launched earlier this year, but above typical mid-range devices, the upcoming 15R is shaping up as a gaming-centric flagship killer with serious battery and display hardware.
OnePlus 15R = OnePlus Ace 6T in Disguise
Multiple reports and listings confirm that the OnePlus Ace 6T will launch globally as the OnePlus 15R, with the same core specifications and only software/branding changes for global markets, including India. That means you can expect:
Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (first phone to ship with it), paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage
- 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, with Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ and 1800 nits of brightness. It will be tuned for high-FPS gaming in select titles.
- Dual rear cameras: 50MP main (Sony sensor) + 8MP ultrawide, 16MP selfie
For Indian buyers, that combination puts the 15R squarely in the “affordable flagship” slot, but with a much stronger gaming pitch than the vanilla OnePlus 15.
Massive Battery, Fast Charging: Built for Long Gaming Sessions
The headline spec for gamers is the battery: the Ace 6T packs an 8,300mAh unit, the biggest in OnePlus history, with 100W fast charging support. In practice, the 15R should:
- Run long gaming sessions at 120–165fps without rapid battery drain
- Top up from near-empty to full in well under 30 minutes via 100W charging
Add in vapour chamber cooling and IP68/IP69K ratings, and the phone appears engineered to sustain performance under load, not just spike in benchmarks.
Gaming Features: 165Hz, Touch Chip, and FPS Boost
OnePlus is leaning into competitive gaming with the Ace 6T, and those features are likely to carry over unchanged to the 15R:
- Native 165fps support in select FPS titles (Delta Force, Crossfire, Call of Duty variants, etc.)
- Wind Chaser Game Kernel promising “unlimited” 165fps, better 1% low frame rates, and GPU super-frame rendering
- Dedicated touch response chip plus Wi‑Fi G2 stack for lower input latency and more stable online play
Expected India Launch, Price and Positioning
Reports point to an India launch sometime in December 2025, with the Ace 6T explicitly named as the 15R for international markets. In China, pricing starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly ₹33,000), but Indian pricing is expected in the ₹42,000–₹50,000 band, depending on RAM/storage, slotting above the OnePlus 13R and as a value alternative to full-fat flagships.
Published On: 4 December 2025 at 18:34 IST