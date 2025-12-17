OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch Tonight: Check Price, Features, Specs Here

New Delhi: OnePlus is slated to launch its newest smartphone in India, OnePlus 15R on Wednesday at 7pm. This would be the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's premium collection, along with the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition. Both the models, will be offered in the country via e-commerce platforms and the official website.

According to reports, both the smartphone models will be launched along with its new tablet OnePlus Pad Go 2 in Bengaluru. OnePlus has extended an invitation to its community members to join the event, to celebrate it's 12th anniversary. The event will also be streamed live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and its social media handles.

With some hours left before its launch, here is everything you should know about this smartphone and the tablet, like its price, specifications, and key features.

What Are The Storage Options?

The prices of OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition have not been officially revealed. However, according to some leaked information available online, the OnePlus 15R may be available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM.

What Can Be Its Price?

The high-end variant of the OnePlus 15R featuring 512GB of storage, may be priced more than Rs. 52,000. Reports indicate that the 256GB storage option might cost anywhere between Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 49,000. Some bank discounts up to Rs. 3,000 or Rs. 4,000 with credit and debit cards, may also be available.

Both the models, OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, will be available on Amazon and the official online store.

What Colours Will be Available?

The OnePlus 15R will be available in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet colours.

What Will Be Its Specifications?

According to reports, the OnePlus 15R will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it the first phone to be launched globally with this chip. The phone will have the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. It will also have a 7,400mAh battery and run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The OnePlus 15R scored 2,784 points in single core performance and 9,329 points in multi core performance, and a peak clock speed of 3.32GHz, when it was recently listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, reports indicated. The OnePlus 15R is reported to be IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance.

The phone will feature a dual rear camera, having a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone will be equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Some reports suggest that users can even shoot 4K resolution videos at up to 120fps.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go 2, which will also be launched on Wednesday features a 12.1-inch display having 2.8K resolution and Dolby Vision support. The aspect ratio of 7:5 provides more screen space so that users can multitask without zooming. The tablet is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset, built on a 4nm process.

The tablet is stated to perform smoothly for a duration of four years, backed by TÜV SÜD certification, OnePlus claims. The tablet has a 10,050mAh baterry cell, which promises to support 15 hours of video playback. The tablet is also capable of charging other devices as well through reverse cable charging.