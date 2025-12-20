OnePlus 15R Review: The Flagship Killer Tries to Find Its Way Back

The OnePlus 15R could be the flagship killer the company has been hoping for a long time. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

OnePlus built its reputation in India by promising flagship-grade performance at prices that undercut the competition. Over the years, that messaging softened as prices climbed and the portfolio expanded. The OnePlus 15R feels like a conscious attempt to return to those roots. At a starting price of ₹47,999, it positions itself as a serious all-rounder with a top-tier Qualcomm chipset, a battery that simply refuses to give up, and a display that makes daily usage feel premium. It is not perfect, but it is one of the strongest cases OnePlus has made in this price bracket in a long time.

What’s Good

— The build quality of the OnePlus 15R is excellent. The ceramic-like coating on the fibreglass back, paired with an aluminium alloy frame, gives the phone a reassuring heft without making it uncomfortable. The rounded corners help during long usage, and despite weighing 219g, the weight distribution makes it manageable. At 8.3mm, it is also impressively sleek for a phone housing such a large battery. The Mint Green colour looks understated, while Charcoal Black and Electric Violet cater to those who prefer a louder aesthetic. Buttons are easy to reach, although the new Plus Key will divide opinion among users who miss the iconic alert slider. Thankfully, its customisability softens the transition.

— The 6.83-inch LTPS AMOLED display is a visual treat. It is tall, immersive, and ideal for watching shows or gaming, though pulling down the notification shade requires a slight grip adjustment. Colours are rich, brightness scales well outdoors, and text remains readable under harsh sunlight. The adaptive refresh rate helps conserve power, and while LTPS cannot match LTPO’s granular control, the difference is rarely noticeable. Scrolling is smooth, animations are fluid, and the eye protection features make late-night scrolling easy on the eyes. With Widevine L1 support, streaming content looks sharp across platforms. Watching the latest season of Stranger Things was genuinely enjoyable, helped by loud stereo speakers, even if they lack some bass punch.

— Performance is where the OnePlus 15R flexes its muscles. It is the first phone to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, and paired with OxygenOS 16, the experience feels fast and polished. Apps launch instantly, multitasking is effortless, and image processing is quick. The 12GB RAM keeps multiple apps alive, while UFS 4.1 storage speeds up installs and transfers. Network reception is strong, even when holding the phone horizontally during calls or gaming sessions.

— Gaming is clearly a priority here. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 handles AAA titles comfortably, and OnePlus claims frame rates between 145 and 155 fps in BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. Touch response is excellent, making fast-paced gameplay satisfying. The large display and high touch sampling rate genuinely help during competitive sessions.

— OxygenOS 16 continues to be one of the cleanest and most feature-rich Android skins. It feels responsive, looks refined, and adds meaningful tools without clutter. The promise of four Android version upgrades adds longevity. OnePlus AI features, especially Mind Space, proved useful in organising screenshots, notes, and scattered thoughts that would otherwise get lost.

— The cameras are better than expected for a phone that costs significantly less than the OnePlus 15. The 50MP main sensor clicks detailed daylight photos with impressive colour accuracy. Subjects look close to how they appear in real life, which OnePlus credits to its DetailMax Engine. Low-light shots retain colours well, even if noise occasionally creeps in. Ultrawide shots are decent, though clearly a step down from the main camera. Video recording tops out at 4K, with good stabilisation and natural exposure, making the phone reliable for content creation.

— Battery life is the OnePlus 15R’s biggest highlight. The 7,400mAh battery easily lasts two days with typical usage. Even with gaming, a full day is not an issue. When it is time to recharge, 80W fast charging brings the phone back up in about an hour. Bypass charging is a thoughtful addition for gamers who want to preserve battery health during long sessions.

What’s Bad

— The Plus Key replaces a beloved hardware feature, and not everyone will warm up to it immediately. While customisable, it lacks the instant tactile familiarity of the alert slider.

— The LTPS AMOLED panel, while excellent, misses out on the finer refresh rate control that LTPO displays offer at this price.

— Gaming performance drops after around 30 minutes due to thermal throttling. The vapour chamber helps initially, but sustained sessions lead to noticeable warmth and reduced frame rates.

— The lack of a dedicated telephoto camera limits zoom flexibility. Software-based zoom works in a pinch, but the compromises are visible beyond 2x.

— Stereo speakers are loud but lack the punch and depth offered by some rivals in this segment.

Verdict

Rating: 4.5/5