OnePlus 15T Launched in China: India Debut Uncertain, But Here’s What Buyers Can Expect

OnePlus has launched the 15T in China. | Image: OnePlus

OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 15T in China, confirming most of the leaks that had surfaced in the days leading up to its debut. The device arrives as a compact flagship with a clear focus on performance, battery life, and gaming.

The bigger question now is whether it will launch in India.

Launched in China, No India Confirmation Yet

The OnePlus 15T is currently on sale in China, starting at CNY 4,299 (roughly ₹58,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, going up to around ₹78,000 for the top-end model.

As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed an India launch. However, given that the core OnePlus 15 series is already available in India, a global rollout remains likely, even if timelines are unclear.

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A Compact Flagship, Just As Leaks Suggested

The OnePlus 15T sticks closely to its pre-launch leaks. It features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 165Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, aligning with earlier leaks that pointed to flagship-grade performance.

It also includes OnePlus’ “E-Sports Triple-Core” setup, combining the main chipset with a dedicated touch response chip and a G2 Wi-Fi chip, along with a new gaming kernel designed to improve sustained performance.

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One of the most talked-about leaks, the large battery, has also been confirmed. The OnePlus 15T packs a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The phone features a dual 50MP rear camera setup, including a primary sensor and a telephoto lens with optical zoom, along with a 16MP front camera.

If It Comes to India

If the OnePlus 15T does launch in India, it will likely target a specific audience:

Users who prefer compact phones without sacrificing performance

Gamers looking for sustained performance and battery life

Buyers who prioritise endurance over camera variety